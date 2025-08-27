Next-Generation Antibodies: A New Era In Immuno-Oncology

As the immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) market nears a patent cliff, the $50B immuno-oncology (IO) field is now seeking to surpass the limitations of earlier ICIs by enhancing survival outcomes, broadening coverage, and overcoming resistance mechanisms.

Shifting Priorities in Immuno-Oncology

A series of high-profile Phase 3 trial failures dampened enthusiasm for novel IO targets, prompting a strategic pivot in the field.

Several IO therapies struggled to demonstrate overall survival (OS) advantages over standard of care therapies, highlighting the inherent challenges in this space.

As a result, both large-cap pharmaceutical firms (-49%) and private investors (-60%) significantly downgraded IO as a top-three technological priority in 2024, marking a sharp decline from 2023 levels1.

Bispecifics Take Center Stage

In the quest for innovation, next-generation antibodies are gaining traction, offering compelling efficacy, strong commercial promise, and lower development risk.

Bispecific anti-PD(L)1/VEGFantibodies (bsAbs), are attracting growing interest due to their synergistic potential in solid tumor treatment.

This trend is supported by Phase 3 data, where bsAbs demonstrate a 52% success rate, outperforming the broader oncology average of 44% PTRS 2 .

. The global bsAb market is also forecasted to grow from $8.65 billion in 2023 to an estimated $485 billion by 2034 3.

The Opportunity: A $25B Market in Transition

A&M projects that anti-PD(L)1/VEGFcould reach peak sales of up to $25 billion, largely by replacing legacy ICIs in treatment regimens.

However, the greatest value will likely go to early entrants and those deploying innovative combinations, such as ADCs, anti-TGFβ agents, or other orthogonal mechanisms of action (MoAs).

Originally published on 25 August, 2025

