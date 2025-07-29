The Big, Beautiful Webinar Series - Part One: An Introduction To The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (Video)

self

These webinars will explore the provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that impact healthcare organizations. Part 1 of the series will summarize the bill and provide a foundation for future discussions about its impact on different types of providers. Our speakers will provide a comprehensive overview of the regulatory, financial, and operational changes affecting healthcare providers. Attendees will gain insights into new compliance requirements, changes to funding and reimbursement (including impacts on Medicare and Medicaid), and the practical operational adjustments required under this sweeping legislation.

Healthcare stakeholders of every kind are encouraged to attend this important webinar series, including hospital and health system executives, long-term and home-based care facilities/agencies and their owners, investors, and executives and any other provider or stakeholder that will be impacted by fundamental changes in how the Medicaid program is financed, regulated, and delivered.

Future webinars will analyze the specific next steps for health systems and long-term care providers.

Presented by:

Lourdes Martinez, Partner, Sheppard Mullin

Adam Herbst, Partner, Sheppard Mullin

Gregory Smith, Partner Sheppard Mullin

