CMS Rescinds Post-Dobbs EMTALA Guidance, Raising New Questions For Emergency Departments

I. Key Takeaways

Federal enforcement under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) may be changing after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) rescinded guidance issued under the Biden administration following the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. The withdrawn guidance had reminded hospitals of their duty to comply with EMTALA and interpreted the law as protecting providers' clinical judgment and actions to provide stabilizing medical treatment, including abortion care, regardless of any applicable state law abortion restrictions. It also emphasized that when an emergency medical condition requires abortion care as stabilizing treatment, physicians are required to provide it.

Through a press release published on June 3, 2025, CMS announced that it will continue to enforce EMTALA, including "for identified emergency medical conditions that place the health of a pregnant woman or her unborn child in serious jeopardy." HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy reiterated this in a letter on June 13, 2025, emphasizing HHS' commitment to enforcing EMTALA and maintaining that EMTALA preempts state laws that directly conflict with its requirements. The letter specifies that "providers should not misconstrue existing State laws . . . as a basis for denying stabilizing care to any pregnant woman facing an emergency medical condition."

However, neither the CMS press release nor Secretary Kennedy's letter restate the prior administration's strong position that EMTALA requires abortion care when necessary to stabilize an emergency condition. Kennedy's letter mentions only "obstetric emergencies, including ectopic pregnancies, miscarriages, premature ruptures of membranes, trophoblastic tumors, and other similar conditions." This language suggests that the Trump administration may interpret EMTALA more narrowly, raising questions about how HHS will address conflicts between state abortion laws and EMTALA and how providers should proceed in ambiguous situations.

Although these recent actions under the Trump administration purport to clear up perceived legal confusion and uncertainty, the post-Dobbs legal landscape continues to be fraught with risk for most providers with emergency departments in states with abortion restrictions.

II. Background



The Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA), codified in section 1867 of the Social Security Act (42 U.S.C. § 1395dd), was enacted in 1986 to ensure that no individual who presents at an emergency department in need of emergency care is denied treatment. EMTALA creates a federal duty for all Medicare-participating hospitals with emergency departments to appropriately screen any individual who presents at an emergency department for the presence of an emergency condition and, if one is identified, the hospital must provide stabilizing treatment within its capabilities or transfer the individual to a facility with the necessary capabilities.



As we have discussed in previous publications here, here, and here, the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, 597 U.S. 215 (2022), which overruled Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973) and eliminated federal constitutional abortion protections, resulted in abortion regulations generally being left up to the states. After Dobbs, many states passed new abortion restrictions. All states' restrictions effectively allowed for abortions to be lawfully performed to save the life of the mother, but the scope and clarity of these exceptions varied. By contrast, not all state laws had exceptions to allow for abortion care to preserve the health of the pregnant patient. The bans with limited exceptions gave rise to novel legal questions about whether providers were prohibited from providing abortion care when such care was determined by a physician to be necessary to stabilize a pregnant patient experiencing an emergency medical condition that implicated EMTALA.



In response, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued guidance titled "Reinforcement of EMTALA Obligations specific to Patients who are Pregnant or are Experiencing Pregnancy Loss" (QSO-21-22-Hospitals and QSO-22-22- Hospitals). This guidance reinforced CMS' view that EMTALA requires hospitals to provide stabilizing treatment—including abortion, if necessary—to pregnant patients presenting with an emergency medical condition, regardless of any applicable state law restricting abortion. In an accompanying letter from the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to health care providers dated July 11, 2022, HHS emphasized that EMTALA's mandate preempts any directly conflicting state law or mandate that could otherwise prohibit such treatment, including when a state law prohibits abortion without an exception for the life and health of the pregnant person or draws the exception more narrowly than EMTALA's emergency medical condition definition. This guidance clarified the legal duty of the examining physician or qualifying medical personnel to determine the presence of an emergency medical condition and provide the necessary stabilizing treatment. Further, the 2022 letter explicitly pronounced that if a physician believed "that a pregnant patient presenting at an emergency department, including certain labor and delivery departments, is experiencing an emergency medical condition as defined by EMTALA, and that abortion is the stabilizing treatment necessary to resolve that condition, the physician must provide that treatment." (Emphasis added.)



On May 29, 2025, CMS formally rescinded its guidance titled "Reinforcement of EMTALA Obligations specific to Patients who are Pregnant or are Experiencing Pregnancy Loss" (QSO-22-22-Hospitals and QSO-21-22-Hospitals) and the accompanying letter from the HHS Secretary, noting that the 2022 issuances do not reflect the policy of the Trump administration. Through a press release published on June 3, 2025, CMS indicated that it will continue to enforce EMTALA, including "for identified emergency medical conditions that place the health of a pregnant woman or her unborn child in serious jeopardy." The press release further specifies that CMS will work to rectify "perceived legal confusion and instability" created by the Biden administration guidance, suggesting that additional guidance would be forthcoming.



Additional guidance arrived from HHS Secretary Kennedy in a letter to health care providers on June 13, 2025. The letter commits HHS to EMTALA enforcement and expressly maintains HHS' position that EMTALA preempts state laws in direct conflict with EMTALA's requirements. This letter clarifies that EMTALA "continues to ensure pregnant women facing medical emergencies have access to stabilizing care" and promises that the law has not changed: "women will receive care for miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, and medical emergencies in all fifty states." Further, the letter specifies that "providers should not misconstrue existing State laws . . . as a basis for denying stabilizing care to any pregnant woman facing an emergency medical condition." The letter concludes with a commitment from HHS to expeditiously review EMTALA complaints and timely action in response to violations. Notably, Secretary Kennedy does not use the word "abortion" in his letter.



Compared to the Biden-era guidance, however, Secretary Kennedy's letter does not contain an explicit statement about an obligation to provide abortion care. Although the June 13, 2025 letter indicates HHS' continued commitment to enforcing EMTALA — including in cases where care is necessary to stabilize pregnancy related medical emergencies — the recission of CMS' 2022 guidance, coupled with the absence of language about when abortion care is required to be provided suggests the Trump administration may interpret and enforce EMTALA more narrowly than the Biden administration. For example, it is not clear how HHS will view providers' clinical judgment to provide abortion care when there is an apparent state law conflict. Also unclear is how providers should navigate close calls about whether a state's abortion restriction directly conflicts with EMTALA's requirements – for example, when the pregnant woman's health, but not life, would be in jeopardy in the absence of performing an abortion. In contrast to the strong language in the Biden-era guidance about abortion care being mandated in these circumstances, the position of the Trump administration on these close calls is not yet known.



The administration's less aggressive position on EMTALA is also apparent after the Department of Justice dismissed its challenge to Idaho's ban on emergency abortion care in Idaho and Moyle, et al. v. United States, Case No. 1:22-cv-00329-BLW (discussed here, here, and here). In that litigation, the Biden administration previously argued that the Idaho state law was preempted by EMTALA as interpreted in the CMS guidance. In 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court held in a 6-3 decision that review of the case had been "improvidently granted," reinstating the lower court's pause on the Idaho law while the litigation continued in the lower courts.



The day before the government's dismissal of its case, St. Luke's hospital, the largest hospital system in Idaho, sought a temporary restraining order to protect its ability to provide pregnant patients necessary emergency care. See St. Luke's Health System, Ltd. v. Labrador, No. 1:25-cv-00015-BLW (2025). St. Luke's had filed a lawsuit against the Attorney General of Idaho in January 2025, seeking injunctive relief prohibiting enforcement of the state law as applied to EMTALA-mandated care. Knowing that the government intended to dismiss its complaint, St. Luke's sought the TRO to avoid a gap in protections while the district court considered the merits of its motion for a preliminary injunction. On March 20, 2025, the district court granted a narrow injunction as applied to St. Luke's only, prohibiting the state from enforcing Idaho's state law against St. Luke's or its medical providers when they perform abortions under the requirements of EMTALA. The court declined to broaden the injunction to cover all Idaho hospitals, and the injunction currently remains in place only for St. Luke's.



III. Potential Impact on Providers with Emergency Departments (At a Glance)



Healthcare providers are confronted with a complex and evolving risk environment after the recission of CMS's 2022 EMTALA guidance. Key areas we are tracking include:

Conflicting Legal Duties: Hospitals must navigate between federal EMTALA obligations and increasingly restrictive state abortion laws, some of which lack exceptions for the health of the pregnant patient or define emergency medical conditions more narrowly than EMTALA. Enforcement Uncertainty: The rescission of CMS' prior guidance signals a possible reduced willingness of the federal government to intervene in state enforcement action brought against a provider who performs an abortion, or to bring its own EMTALA enforcement actions against providers who refuse to do so when necessary to stabilize an emergency medical condition. Potential for Litigation: Hospitals and providers may become parties to litigation—either as defendants in state enforcement actions or as plaintiffs seeking federal court protection for providing EMTALA-mandated care. Notably, section 1867(d)(2) of the Social Security Act provides a private right of action for any individual who suffers harm because of a hospital's violation of EMTALA or for any financial loss to another medical facility caused by a hospital's EMTALA violation, meaning that even without HHS enforcement, providers could still become defendants in EMTALA suits brought by non-governmental parties. Operational Challenges: Staff may be uncertain about their legal obligations, leading to delays in care, increased administrative burden, and potential adverse patient outcomes.

IV. Conclusion



The rescission of CMS' 2022 EMTALA guidance, regarding provider obligations under EMTALA specific to pregnant patients and those who are experiencing pregnancy loss, and Secretary Kennedy's letter underscore the growing complexity and risk for hospitals operating in states with restrictive abortion laws. While EMTALA's statutory requirements remain in effect, the reach of the federal government's EMTALA enforcement going forward is unclear and requires providers to reassess the risks of caring for pregnant patients experiencing an emergency medical condition.



Our Healthcare Department is closely monitoring the evolving legal landscape and can help providers in a variety of ways, including by:

Reviewing and updating hospital policies to ensure that emergency department and labor and delivery protocols reflect both EMTALA requirements and applicable state law;

Developing training for emergency and obstetric staff on EMTALA obligations, state law restrictions, and the current legal environment and risk mitigation strategies (e.g., documentation best practices);

Consulting with legal counsel regarding the interplay between EMTALA and state law in particular jurisdictions;

Preparing for complaints and investigations with internal reporting mechanisms and designated response teams; and

Providing litigation analyses for contemplated plaintiff-side litigation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.