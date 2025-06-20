Health Care Mergers, Antitrust, And The Trump Administration: Navigating A Shifting Enforcement Landscape

As the health care industry continues to consolidate, hospital systems and lawyers face an evolving state and federal antitrust enforcement environment. Material shifts are underway in how state and federal agencies approach health care mergers, private equity investments, and regulatory oversight.

Join us for an interactive webinar designed to help health care executives and general counsels navigate the enforcement landscape and prepare for successful mergers, joint ventures, and consolidations by evaluating current risks.

Key topics will include:

The current state of public and private antitrust enforcement in health care

Health care mergers, joint ventures, and consolidations and related litigation

The Trump administration's positioning on antitrust policy in 2025 and beyond

Panelists:

Dylan Carson, Partner, Antitrust and Competition, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Stephen Libowsky, Partner, Antitrust and Competition, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Jason Albert, Director, Secretariat

Date and Time:

Wednesday, July 9

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET

10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. PT

