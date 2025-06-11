Florida Enacts Disclosure Requirements For "Operations Charge" At Food Service Establishments

Holland & Knight is a global law firm with nearly 2,000 lawyers in offices throughout the world. Our attorneys provide representation in litigation, business, real estate, healthcare and governmental law. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with access to attorneys throughout the firm, regardless of location.

Florida's newly enacted Chapter 2025-113 introduces detailed disclosure requirements for automatic fees imposed by public food service establishments. The revised statute – codified at Section 509.214, Florida Statutes – aims to increase transparency surrounding fees such as automatic gratuities, service charges and delivery surcharges.

The law does not prohibit the use of such fees but mandates that establishments clearly disclose the nature and amount of these charges both before and after a transaction.

Key Provisions

The term "operations charge" is defined broadly to include service charges, automatic gratuities, credit card surcharges, delivery fees and similar nontax fees added to the cost of food and beverage.

Starting July 1, 2026, public food service establishments that impose such charges will be subject to new notice and receipt formatting requirements.

Required Disclosures

Upfront Notice on Menus, Contracts and Online Ordering Platforms

The amount or percentage of the operations charge must be disclosed prominently on: physical or digital menus written contracts (e.g., for banquets or catering) websites or mobile applications used to place orders

The notice must include both the amount and purpose of the charge and be displayed in a font at least as large as that used for menu descriptions or contract language.

If no menu or contract is provided (e.g., in quick-service settings), the notice must appear clearly on a menu board or sign at the register.

Billing Statement Requirements

The customer's bill must state that an operations charge has been included and clearly identify the amount or percentage of the charge.

Receipt Formatting

Itemized receipts must include separate lines for: gratuity operations charge sales tax

If the operations charge includes an automatic gratuity, it must be separately disclosed.

Scope and Exceptions

The law does not apply to prepaid dining plans, meal packages or fixed-price offerings where the total price is disclosed in advance.

Importantly, no private right of action is created under this statute. Enforcement lies with state regulatory authorities, such as the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR).

Implications for the Hospitality Industry

The enactment of these provisions reflects Florida's alignment with a national push for increased fee transparency in the food and beverage sector. Operators that rely on service charges or automatic gratuities – particularly in resort, banquet and event-driven settings – should begin reviewing their pricing models and point-of-sale systems in anticipation of the 2026 compliance deadline.

Next Steps

Evaluate current use of operations charges and confirm whether they fall within the new definition.

Review and update menus, websites, event contracts and printed materials to ensure required notices are included.

Coordinate with point-of-sale vendors to ensure receipts comply with itemization requirements.

Begin preparing compliance protocols well in advance of the July 1, 2026, effective date.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.