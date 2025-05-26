ARTICLE
26 May 2025

Misperceptions About Nicotine And Conventional Cigarettes Continue

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Daniel P. McGee
As reported in the Tobacco Reporter, a new survey, funded by Philip Morris International's U.S. affiliates (PMI U.S.), found that 47% of U.S. healthcare practitioners—rising to 59% among medical professionals who indicate that half or more of their patients smoke cigarettes—mistakenly believe nicotine is a carcinogen, despite scientific consensus that the harms of smoking primarily stem not from nicotine but from the burning of tobacco.

The survey findings demonstrate an urgent need for healthcare regulators to provide unbiased, scientifically substantiated information about nicotine and nicotine products to the healthcare community.

Despite decades of research as part of tobacco control efforts, misconceptions about nicotine are pervasive among healthcare professionals and others.

tobaccoreporter.com/...

Daniel P. McGee
