ARTICLE
8 May 2025

2026 HSA And HDHP Limitations Released

CH
Calfee Halter & Griswold

Contributor

Calfee Halter & Griswold logo
Calfee serves clients in Corporate and Finance, Employee Benefits, Energy, Estate Planning, Government Relations, Insurance Coverage, Intellectual Property, Investment Management, Labor and Employment, Litigation, and Real Estate Law, delivering national and international representation to clients through Lex Mundi’s network of independent law firms across the U.S. and in 125+ countries.
Explore Firm Details
The IRS issued its inflation-adjusted amounts for Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and High Deductible Health Plans...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Sheila M. Ninneman and Jason A. Rothman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The IRS issued its inflation-adjusted amounts for Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and High Deductible Health Plans (HDHPs) in Rev. Proc. 2025-19 on May 1, 2025.

All limitation amounts increased from 2025 to 2026. The chart below shows the limitations effective January 1, 2026, as compared to those for 2025:

HSA and HDHP Limitations Code Section 2026 Individual Coverage 2026 Family Coverage 2025 Individual Coverage 2025 Family Coverage
HSA Contribution Limit 223(b)(2)(A) $4,400 $8,750 $4,300 $8,550
HDHP Deductible Minimum 223(c)(2)(A) $1,700 $3,400 $1,650 $3,300
HDHP Out-of-Pocket Maximum 223(c)(2)(A) $8,500 $17,000 $8,300 $16,600


Sponsors of HDHPs may need to address plan design for 2026 due to these changes. In addition, plan sponsors will need to make sure that their participant communications, including open enrollment materials, are updated to take into account the new limits for 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sheila M. Ninneman
Sheila M. Ninneman
Photo of Jason A. Rothman
Jason A. Rothman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More