Could Legal Psychedelics Become A Reality In North Carolina?

A bill being considered in the North Carolina State Senate would commit time and money to the study of psychoactive chemicals and possible medical uses.

The "Innovative Treatments for Mental Health Act," SB568, is described as "an act to establish the North Carolina Mental Health and Psychedelic Medicine Task Force."

The bill proposes that the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Use Services can establish a task force to determine the usefulness and implementation of psychedelics in medical treatments. They would be expected to provide a report on their findings by December 1, 2026, including any proposed legislation.

We will continue to monitor this legislation as it develops and keep you posted.

