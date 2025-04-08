States Try To Crack Down On Private Equity In Medicine: What Providers And Investors Need To Know

Overview

State legislators have recently introduced bills aimed at tightening their prohibition against the corporate practice of medicine (CPOM) (and other professions), signaling heightened scrutiny on private equity and other nonphysician ownership models.

If passed, these measures could make it more challenging for health care providers to consolidate and raise funds and may reshape how health care providers are able to structure their business models.

For health care investors, facility operators, and providers, these bills focus on access, competition, clinical independence, and care delivery models.

As the debate unfolds, stakeholders must consider the potential implications on physician employment, independent practices, and capital investment in the health care sector.

Below are the key implications to consider with respect to the potential passing of each bill:

State Implication if Passed California Not a major shift—largely codifies existing guidance from the Medical Board of California. Private equity-backed management service organizations (MSOs) would need to amend existing MSO arrangements, or alter operational and management practices, to be compliant with the prohibitions on: interfering with providers' professional judgment (e.g., by determining the number of patients a provider sees or the number of hours a provider works), owning medical records, making hiring or firing decisions of providers based on clinical competency, setting terms for provider contracting, making coding and billing decisions, or selecting medical equipment and supplies for a practice. Oregon The active practice requirement would require physician owners to ensure that they are living in and practicing within Oregon enough to satisfy the active practice requirements. Those operating under a "Friendly-PC" structure—which has the PC- owner own or serve as an officer, director, or employee of its contracted MSO—will need to restructure the arrangement as the PC- owner can no longer own or serve as an MSO officer, director, or employee. Friendly-PC structures, under which the MSO enters into share transfer restriction agreements, will likely result in the structure's MSO being deemed as "controlling" the professional entity, which would be prohibited. PC-owners with less than 10% ownership or whose PC has a contract with an MSO will not be allowed to have a noncompetition agreement with a PC. Washington PC-owners will be required to be licensed in Washington (as opposed to any state). PC-owners must ensure that they are living in and practicing within Washington enough to satisfy the active practice requirements. PC-owners will not be able to serve as a director, shareholder, or employee or receive substantial compensation from the MSO. Vermont PC-owners will be required to be licensed in Vermont (as opposed to any state). PC-owners must ensure that they are living in and practicing within Vermont enough to satisfy the active practice requirements. The PC-owner will need to ensure that only a PC-shareholder, director, or officer who owns a majority interest in the MSO (i) participates in the management of both the PC and the MSO and (ii) is the only person to receive substantial compensation from the MSO in return for ownership or management of the medical practice. Noncompetition agreements with physicians that own less than 25% of the entity with which it entered into the noncompetition agreement will be void. South Carolina Restrictive covenants will need to be reviewed for compliance.

California (SB 351)

MSOs and Dental Service Organizations ("DSOs") in California must already navigate the state's stringent CPOM restrictions. The California legislature is now considering SB 351 2 , which proposes restrictions on MSO and DSO entities backed by private equity or hedge funds.

SB 351 restricts private equity firms or hedge funds, or entities "controlled directly, in whole or in part" by such firms or funds (e.g., MSOs or DSOs owned by such entities), from entering into agreements with physician or dental practices that would interfere with the provider's professional judgement, by determining the appropriateness of diagnostic tests or the need for referrals, being responsible for overall patient care, or determining the number of patients a provider sees or the number of hours a provider works.

SB 351 also prohibits such private equity or hedge fund-backed MSOs or DSOs from controlling (or being delegated) the power to own patient medical records, hire or fire providers based on clinical competency or proficiency, set the terms of payor or provider contracts, make coding and billing decisions, or select medical equipment and supplies.

Finally, SB 351 empowers the California Attorney General to seek injunctive relief or equitable remedies for violations. Notably, the bill does not contain an exemption for pre-existing arrangements, which could significantly escalate enforcement risk for the industry.

Oregon (SB 951; HB 3225)

SB 951 seeks to prohibit an MSO3 , or an MSO's individual contractor or a shareholder, director, officer, or employee, from owning, serving as a director or officer, or being an employee or independent contractor of, or otherwise managing or controlling, a professional medical entity.

Under SB 951, an MSO generally is deemed to own or control a professional medical entity if, among other things, it has an agreement to restrict the sale or transfer of the professional medical entity's ownership interests, or if the MSO has de facto control over the clinical decision-making or professional judgment.

Furthermore, SB 951 would allow noncompetition agreements between a licensee and another person only in certain circumstances, e.g., if the licensee owns more than 10% or otherwise controls the other person, or the licensee owns a professional medical entity that does not have an MSO arrangement, and the noncompetition agreement is with the professional medical entity.

In addition, HB 3225 proposes amending O.R.S. § 58.375 to require that licensed physicians holding a majority ownership in, or serving as officers of, a professional medical entity reside in Oregon for at least 275 days each year and are actively involved in the entity's patient care.

Washington (SB 5387)

SB 5387 seeks to codify Washington's CPOM prohibition and would require professional service corporations to have Washington licensed health care providers (1) hold a majority of each class of shares, (2) be a majority of the directors, and (3) hold all officer positions, other than secretary and treasurer.

Under SB 5387, shareholders of a professional service corporation must exhibit "meaningful ownership of a medical practice" by being present in the state and "substantially engag[ed]" in delivering care and managing the practice.

SB 5387 also would prohibit a medical practice's shareholder, director, or officer from having a legal relationship with an MSO, such as serving as a director, shareholder or employee, or receiving substantial compensation or remuneration from an MSO.

SB 5387 would not apply to certain health care facilities, such as hospitals or federally qualified health centers.

Vermont (H0071)

Vermont's H0071 also seeks to codify its CPOM prohibition. With certain exceptions for licensed facilities, H0071 specifies medical practices may only employ physicians and practice medicine if Vermont licensees: (1) hold a majority of the shares, (2) comprise a majority of the directors and (3) hold all officer positions, except secretary and treasurer.

Like Oregon, H0071 requires that each licensed owner of a professional corporation be engaged in "meaningful ownership," meaning that each licensed owner is present in Vermont and substantially engaged in delivering medical care or managing the medical practice.

In addition, under H0071, only a shareholder, director, or officer of a medical practice that owns a majority interest in the MSO may participate in the management of both the medical practice and an MSO or receive substantial remuneration from an MSO in return for ownership or management of the medical practice. Furthermore, H0071 prohibits stock transfer restriction agreements and restrictive covenants.

South Carolina (SB46)

South Carolina proposes to codify the state's case law-based CPOM prohibition.

SB 46 prohibits any contract provisions that directly or indirectly interfere with a physician's independent judgment or that would allow a partnership, hospital, health system, or other corporate entity to practice medicine.

The bill also makes unenforceable and void provisions that impose restrictions on a physician's practice when the contract terminates, including geographic or time-based restrictions or those that interfere with a physician's right to notify or continue treating their current patients. The bill exempts noncompetes and restrictive covenants related to the purchase or sale of a practice that are for less than five years. SB 46 only applies to contracts or renewals entered into, on, or after the effective date.

Footnotes

1. The Indiana legislature introduced a very brief bill stating, without further detail, that majority ownership of a physician group practice (not defined) must be held by Indiana licensed physicians. In addition, the Connecticut legislature introduced several bills aimed at enhancing health care oversight, particularly concerning private equity. None of these bills remain active.

2. Last year, the California legislature passed a similar bill, AB 3129, which included additional restrictions on these arrangements, as well as requirements for California Attorney General notice and consent for certain related transactions. Governor Newsom ultimately vetoed the bill, stating in his veto message that the California Office of Health Care Affordability ("OHCA") is the appropriate agency to review health care transactions, without commenting on the practice management restrictions. In a forthcoming article, we will discuss AB 1415, which proposes changes to OHCA's health care transaction review process, including by subjecting certain MSO transactions to OHCA review