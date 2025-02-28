Holland & Knight Health Dose: February 25, 2025

Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- Executive Order Updates
- The White House Announces Request for Information (RFI) on Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- HHS Rescinds Previous Administration's Guidance from the Office of Civil Rights (OCR)
- Secretary Kennedy Plans to Revamp HHS Advisory Committees
- Potential Tariffs on Pharmaceutical Products by April 2, 2025
- Personnel Updates
- Reconciliation
- Retirements
- FDA Quietly Rehires Previously Fired Employees
- CMS Announces Public Engagement Events for the Second Cycle of Negotiations
- FDA Update on Semaglutide Shortage
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.