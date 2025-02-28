ARTICLE
28 February 2025

Holland & Knight Health Dose: February 25, 2025

Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting...
Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • Executive Order Updates
  • The White House Announces Request for Information (RFI) on Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • HHS Rescinds Previous Administration's Guidance from the Office of Civil Rights (OCR)
  • Secretary Kennedy Plans to Revamp HHS Advisory Committees
  • Potential Tariffs on Pharmaceutical Products by April 2, 2025
  • Personnel Updates
  • Reconciliation
  • Retirements
  • FDA Quietly Rehires Previously Fired Employees
  • CMS Announces Public Engagement Events for the Second Cycle of Negotiations
  • FDA Update on Semaglutide Shortage

