State Healthcare Transaction Laws

Our interactive map provides an overview of states' pre-merger notification requirements applicable to healthcare transactions (aka "Baby HSR Acts" or "mini-HSRs"). Our team updates this map regularly, as many states are or will be contemplating legislation that results in new pre-merger notification laws.

The map identifies three categories of such notification requirements based on the type of healthcare entity subject to the notification requirement:

Note that in many states, healthcare transactions, and particularly regulated healthcare entities, may also be subject to additional review and requirements not identified in this map, such as facility licensure requirements.

Finally, and most importantly, this map is intended to serve as a starting point for analyzing whether a transaction would be subject to any pre-merger notification requirements in any state. Accordingly, we invite you to please reach out toour teamwith any questions about potential regulatory approvals for you healthcare transaction, as well as attorneys on ourhealthcareandantitrust and competitionteams.

