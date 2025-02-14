ARTICLE
14 February 2025

State Healthcare Transaction Laws

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
Our interactive map provides an overview of states' pre-merger notification requirements applicable to healthcare transactions (aka "Baby HSR Acts" or "mini-HSRs").
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

1584858b.jpg

Our interactive map provides an overview of states' pre-merger notification requirements applicable to healthcare transactions (aka "Baby HSR Acts" or "mini-HSRs"). Our teamupdates this map regularly, as many states are or will be contemplating legislation that results in new pre-merger notification laws.

  • The map identifies three categories of such notification requirements based on the type of healthcare entity subject to the notification requirement:

1584858a.jpg

  • Note that in many states, healthcare transactions, and particularly regulated healthcare entities, may also be subject to additional review and requirements not identified in this map, such as facility licensure requirements.

  • Finally, and most importantly, this map is intended to serve as a starting point for analyzing whether a transaction would be subject to any pre-merger notification requirements in any state. Accordingly, we invite you to please reach out toour teamwith any questions about potential regulatory approvals for you healthcare transaction, as well as attorneys on ourhealthcareandantitrust and competitionteams.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More