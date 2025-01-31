Reinstating Service Members Discharged Under The Military's Covid-19 Vaccination Mandate (Trump EO Tracker)

Summary

This order makes reinstatement available to all members of the military who were discharged solely for refusing to comply the Department of Defense's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, as administered on August 24, 2021, and revoked January 10, 2023. The order further directs that all reinstated service members revert to their former rank and receive full back pay, benefits, bonus payments, or compensation. Lastly, the order allows for the reinstatement of any service member who exited service voluntarily because of the vaccine mandate, provided they submit written and sworn attestation.

