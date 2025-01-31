ARTICLE
31 January 2025

Memorandum For The Secretary Of State, The Secretary Of Defense, The Secretary Of Health And Human Services, The Administrator Of The United States Agency For International Development (Trump EO Tracker)

This Memorandum revokes the Presidential Memorandum of January 28, 2021, "Protecting Women's Health at Home and Abroad," and reinstates the Presidential Memorandum of January 23, 2017, "The Mexico City Policy." It directs the Secretary of State, in coordination with the Secretary of Health and Human Services, to implement a plan to make certain that foreign organizations receiving global health funding from any departments or agencies of the United States do not provide or promote abortion with any sources of funding. In addition, to the extent permitted by law, the Memorandum directs the Secretary of State to ensure that U.S. taxpayer dollars do not fund organizations or programs that support or participate in the provision of coercive abortion or involuntary sterilization.

