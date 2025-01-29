DEA Proposed Rule Provides A Path Forward For Controlled Substance Prescribing Via Telemedicine

The DEA recently issued a proposed rule governing how practitioners may prescribe controlled substances through telemedicine after the COVID-era flexibilities expire on December 31, 2025. The proposed requirements are more stringent than what is currently allowed under the COVID-era flexibilities but would be a path forward from the general prohibition on this activity under the Ryan Haight Act.

Under the proposed rule, practitioners would be required to hold special registrations in addition to other requirements. The DEA has extended the current flexibilities numerous times while working on this highly anticipated rule. It is uncertain whether the Trump Administration will retract it.

This proposed rule would establish special registrations that will permit a patient to receive prescribed medications through telemedicine visits without ever having an in-person medical evaluation from a medical provider. https://www.dea.gov/press-releases/2025/01/16/dea-announces-three-new-telemedicine-rules-continue-open-access

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.