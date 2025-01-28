ARTICLE
28 January 2025

Howard Sklamberg Discusses FDA's Ban On Red Dye No. 3 On Public Health On Call Podcast

AP
Arnold & Porter

Contributor

United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Life Sciences & Healthcare Regulatory partner Howard Sklamberg was recently featured on the Public Health on Call podcast episode, "The FDA Says Goodbye to Red Dye No. 3," produced by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Sklamberg explained the legal framework behind the FDA's decision to ban Red Dye No. 3, a synthetic colorant used in various foods and ingested drugs. He also discussed the reasons for the FDA's prolonged timeline in implementing the ban, emphasizing the complexities of regulatory processes and the necessity of substantial evidence before enacting such decisions. Additionally, Sklamberg addressed the broader implications of this decision for other food additives, suggesting that the FDA may proactively reassess the regulatory status of additives.

Listen to the full podcast episode.

