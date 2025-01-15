ARTICLE
15 January 2025

Shedding Light On Healthcare Compliance, With Mindy Sauter And Mike Elliott (Podcast)

Geoffrey C. Cockrell,Mindy M. Sauter, and Michael C. Elliott

Episode Description

McGuireWoods partner and host Geoff Cockrell invites Government Investigations & White Collar Litigation partners Mindy Sauter and Mike Elliott to discuss compliance and regulatory challenges within private equity healthcare investments. As Mindy explains, private equity groups are sensitive to compliance issues because they bring in individual entities that tend to function in a siloed manner.

The ideal member of the private equity group's board is someone with healthcare experience who will look at the appropriate type of oversight of compliance functions, says Mike. In the new administration, Mike anticipates an increased push toward investigating antitrust violations, while Mindy suggests that investigations into healthcare fraud, waste and abuse will remain consistent with the current landscape.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

