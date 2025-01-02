Healthcare & Life Sciences Private Equity Deal Tracker: Heritage Group Invests In Nationwide Medical

Heritage Group has invested in Nationwide Medical, according to a news release.

Nationwide, founded in 2002 and based in Calabasas, California, is a provider of home medical equipment and clinical services for patients with chronic sleep and respiratory conditions.

Heritage Group, founded in 1986 and based in Nashville, Tenn., makes control and minority equity investments exclusively in the healthcare industry. The firm has flexibility on investment size, including interest in pre-EBITDA businesses, as it pursues provider services companies generating revenue.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

