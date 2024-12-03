ARTICLE
3 December 2024

Allyson Maur And Micaela Enger Discuss AI/ML In Healthcare

ML
McGuireWoods LLP

Contributor

McGuireWoods LLP logo
Explore Firm Details
The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) in healthcare may improve patient care and health outcomes but also brings risks that should worry providers, McGuireWoods associates
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Allyson M. Maur and Micaela Enger

The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) in healthcare may improve patient care and health outcomes but also brings risks that should worry providers, McGuireWoods associates Allyson Maur and Micaela Enger wrote in the November 2024 edition of Chicago Medicine.

Maur and Enger cited implicit and explicit bias in the data used to train AI/ML models, patient privacy risks, and an overreliance on AI/ML in making clinical decisions as serious issues that government regulators and healthcare providers must address. Patients already use AI/ML to access health information and providers can feel pressure to order unnecessary tests and procedures "because 'Dr. ChatGPT' suggested a rare and unlikely condition," the authors noted.

"[A]s pressure to use AI/ML in healthcare delivery increases, stakeholders and regulators must continue their efforts to balance the risks and benefits while remaining focused on providing care with a human touch," the authors wrote.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Authors
Photo of Allyson M. Maur
Allyson M. Maur
Photo of Micaela Enger
Micaela Enger
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More