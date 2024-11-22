ARTICLE
22 November 2024

Healthcare & Life Sciences Private Equity Deal Tracker: H.I.G. Invests In Carebox

Carebox, founded in 2014 and based in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a software platform that connects patients, families and physicians with treatment options only available in clinical trials.
H.I.G. Capital has announced a significant growth investment in Carebox.

H.I.G. Capital, based in Miami, pursues a wide range of investments in healthcare and many other industries. Founded in 1993, the firm has flexibility on investment size, including interest in pre-EBITDA businesses. Within healthcare, the firm targets companies in the provider services, hospital/major facilities and life sciences/pharmaceutical industries.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

