Healthcare & Life Sciences Private Equity Deal Tracker: Vance Street Invests In Prince Sterilization Services

Vance Street Capital has announced an investment in Prince Sterilization Services.

Prince, based in Fairfield Township, New Jersey, is a sterilization services provider primarily focused on the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, compounding pharmacy and medical device sectors.

Vance Street, based in Los Angeles, is a middle market private equity firm that invests in several sectors, including medical technology and life science. The firm typically pursues companies with between $3 million and $30 million in EBITDA and with an enterprise value of $30 million to $350 million operating in the United States and Canada.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

