ARTICLE
17 October 2024

Dr. Place Is Leading Avera Health To Ensure Its Rural Communities Receive The Same Quality Of Care As Urban Areas (Video)

AM
Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

Alvarez & Marsal logo
Explore Firm Details
As President and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center, Ronald Place, M.D., is committed to ensuring the same level of quality care is delivered to his rural community as in urban areas.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Aaron Bujnowski
Photo of David J. Shulkin
Authors

As President and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center, Ronald Place, M.D., is committed to ensuring the same level of quality care is delivered to his rural community as in urban areas.

A&M Healthcare Industry Group Managing Director, Aaron Bujnowski, and Senior Advisor, David Shulkin, M.D., talked to Dr. Place to learn more about how he is achieving his Moonshot and making a difference in the communities his organization serves.

Click here to access all episodes in this podcast.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Aaron Bujnowski
Aaron Bujnowski
Photo of David J. Shulkin
David J. Shulkin
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More