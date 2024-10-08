self

Health Care Beat · Balancing Act: Navigating a Career in Health Care and Executing on Business Objectives

Health Care Beat Episode 45 ‒ Balancing Act: Navigating a Career in Health Care and Executing on Business Objectives

On this episode of Health Care Beat, co-hosts Chris DeMeo and Amanda Genovese are joined by Logan Geen, Corporate Counsel of Managed Care Contracting at Lehigh Valley Health Network. Logan shares his career journey and highlights some of the challenges he has faced as corporate counsel for a large health care system. He also provides practical advice to recent law school graduates considering a path in the health care sector.

