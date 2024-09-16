Health Care After Chevron: New Roles For Congress, The Courts, And Agencies (Podcast)

Healthcare Department Co-Chair Thomas Barker was recently interviewed by the Federation of American Hospitals podcast Hospitals in Focus where he discussed the overturning of the Chevron doctrine and the potential effects on several areas, including the impact on Congress, changes for federal agencies, judicial implications and the business and regulatory implications and challenges for those in highly regulated sectors like health care.

Listen to the full podcast.

