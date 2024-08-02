ARTICLE
2 August 2024

PBM Policy And Legislative Update — Summer 2024

M
Mintz

Contributor

Mintz logo
Mintz is a general practice, full-service Am Law 100 law firm with more than 600 attorneys. We are headquartered in Boston and have additional US offices in Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, DC, as well as an office in Toronto, Canada.
Explore
The PBM regulatory landscape is rapidly evolving at both federal and state levels, making it critical for our clients involved in the PBM space to stay apprised of developments in the industry as they happen.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Summer 2024

Mintz's PBM practice is pleased to present a 2024 year-to-date PBM Policy and Legislative Update. This edition builds upon prior issues and summarizes activity from January through June that impacts the PBM industry. It specifically highlights federal legislative activity and oversight, state legislation and litigation, and other noteworthy events and trends affecting the PBM industry.

In light of the volume of state activity in this space, we are changing how we report on proposed state legislation! As you will see, we included a topic/summary chart rather than individual descriptions for pending state legislation. We still provide a short description of the enacted state laws.

We hope you find the PBM Policy and Legislative Update to be a useful resource. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to us!

DOWNLOAD THE UPDATE HERE

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Mintz Levin
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More