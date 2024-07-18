Health-e Law Episode 11: CURES And Beyond: Reining In The Long Tail Of Healthcare (Podcast)

Welcome to Health-e Law, Sheppard Mullin's podcast exploring the fascinating health tech topics and trends of the day. In this episode, Gregory Stein, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Shadowbox, joins us to discuss how the 21st Century Cures Act could impact interplay within the healthcare industry, particularly interoperability as a means of addressing what has become, according to recent testimony before the U.S. Senate Budget Committee, a $950 billion administrative burden.

What We Discussed in This Episode

Why was Shadowbox founded, and how is its technology poised to impact the long tail of healthcare?

How have the Cures Act and other recent regulations been a game changer?

Where is the IT vendor industry headed in terms of adapting to the Cures Act requirements and interoperability?

What are some existing disparities between those inside and outside the regulatory framework that could create additional gaps in the industry and the ability to access quality care?

Beyond catastrophic health consequences, what other gaps have arisen as the industry has continued to evolve?

How should regulators go about addressing some of these gaps?

About Gregory A. Stein

Gregory A. Stein is the Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Shadowbox, a healthcare software company on a mission to elevate patient care by making patient data easy and accessible and safe to use and share no matter where it resides.

A former legislative aide on Capitol Hill, Greg was an original investor in Millennium Health and previously served as the company's Vice President of Strategic and Community Affairs, helping it grow to over 1,500 employees and $1.8BN in enterprise value. Before Millennium, Greg served in numerous other leadership positions, including CFO of a start-up in the defense and action sports space; EVP of a political economics start-up division in the macroeconomic firm founded by Dr. Arthur Laffer, the world-renowned economist; VP of a start-up in a sell-side investment bank; and CEO of a start-up consortium of defense contractors delivering software to the US Air Force and Navy.

Beyond the boardroom, Greg has dedicated his career to community service. He co-founded the Safe Homes Coalition to battle prescription drug abuse and served as Chairman of the San Diego County Taxpayers Association for seven years, leading the charge for better government efficiency.

About Sara Shanti

A partner in the Corporate Practice Group in the Sheppard Mullin's Chicago office and co-lead of its Digital Health Team, Sara Shanti's practice sits at the forefront of healthcare technology by providing practical counsel on novel innovation and complex data privacy matters. Using her medical research background and HHS experience, Sara advises providers, payors, start-ups, technology companies, and their investors and stakeholders on digital healthcare and regulatory compliance matters, including artificial intelligence (AI), augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), gamification, implantable and wearable devices, and telehealth.

At the cutting edge of advising on "data as an asset" programming, Sara's practice supports investment in innovation and access to care initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions involving crucial, high-stakes and sensitive data, medical and wellness devices, and web-based applications and care.

About Phil Kim

A partner in the Corporate and Securities Practice Group in Sheppard Mullin's Dallas office and co-lead of its Digital Health Team, Phil Kim has a number of clients in digital health. He has assisted multinational technology companies entering the digital health space with various service and collaboration agreements for their wearable technology, along with global digital health companies bolstering their platform in the behavioral health space. He also assists public medical device, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical companies, as well as the investment banks that serve as underwriters in public securities offerings for those companies.

Phil also assists various healthcare companies on transactional and regulatory matters. He counsels healthcare systems, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, physician groups, home health providers, and other healthcare companies on the buy- and sell-side of mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and operational matters, which include regulatory, licensure, contractual, and administrative issues. Phil regularly advises clients on matters related to healthcare compliance, including liability exposure, the Stark law, anti-kickback statutes, and HIPAA/HITECH privacy issues. He also provides counsel on state and federal laws, business structuring formation, employment issues, and involving government agencies, including state and federal agencies.

