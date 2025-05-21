Cal/OSHA's Latest On Lead Exposure: Clarification For The Construction Industry

On May 5, 2025, the California Department of Industrial Relations made an important announcement that affects employers in the construction industry.

On May 5, 2025, the California Department of Industrial Relations made an important announcement that affects employers in the construction industry. Cal/OSHA has clarified lead exposure prevention guidance specific to protecting workers conducting dry abrasive blasting while performing construction work.

California's recently amended lead standards for the construction industry went into effect on January 1, 2025 (California Code of Regulations, title 8, section 1532.1) as part of a broader effort to provide greater protection for workers from the health effects tied to lead exposure. These requirements, which are generally more protective than existing federal regulations, emphasize an increase in the use of protective measures, including substitution, engineering controls, and administrative controls.

According to Cal/OSHA's guidance, employers must assess their workers' exposure to lead when conducting abrasive blasting. Until the employer completes the assessment, dry abrasive blasting is currently limited to five hours a day, dropping to two hours per day in 2030. After completing the assessment, there is no time limit, but exposure must stay below the permissible regulatory limit of 25 micrograms per cubic meter of air. Beginning January 1, 2030, this limit drops to 10 micrograms.

Cal/OSHA directs employers to Table 1 of section 5144 to determine respirator protection factors. Using respirators can help manage lead exposure, but they must be used correctly to be effective. If you have questions about Cal/OSHA's guidance and how it could affect your organization, contact a Jackson Lewis attorney to discuss.

