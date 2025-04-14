Safety Basics XI: OSHA Citations—From Costs To Compliance (Podcast)

In this installment of Ogletree Deakins' Safety Basics podcast series, John Surma (Houston) and Frank Davis (Dallas) delve into the intricacies of handling Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) citations. Frank and John discuss the stakes involved with OSHA citations, explore the potential hidden costs that extend beyond just the fines, and outline the key steps employers should consider when they receive a citation. The speakers also cover the informal conference process, the procedure for contesting citations, and the importance of evaluating how citations can impact business operations.

Transcript

Transcript Pending

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.