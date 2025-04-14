ARTICLE
14 April 2025

Safety Basics XI: OSHA Citations—From Costs To Compliance (Podcast)

OD
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Contributor

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart logo
Ogletree Deakins is a labor and employment law firm representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.
Explore Firm Details
In this installment of Ogletree Deakins' Safety Basics podcast series, John Surma (Houston) and Frank Davis (Dallas) delve into the intricacies of handling Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) citations.
United States Employment and HR
Frank D. Davis and John D. Surma
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

1610242a.jpg

In this installment of Ogletree Deakins' Safety Basics podcast series, John Surma (Houston) and Frank Davis (Dallas) delve into the intricacies of handling Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) citations. Frank and John discuss the stakes involved with OSHA citations, explore the potential hidden costs that extend beyond just the fines, and outline the key steps employers should consider when they receive a citation. The speakers also cover the informal conference process, the procedure for contesting citations, and the importance of evaluating how citations can impact business operations.

Transcript

Transcript Pending

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Frank D. Davis
Frank D. Davis
Photo of John D. Surma
John D. Surma
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More