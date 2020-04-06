The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act is a sweeping bipartisan measure that provides relief to small and large businesses, the health care sector, and individuals and families. This massive legislation—estimated to cost roughly $2 trillion—creates new federal programs, overhauls existing laws and regulations, and injects capital and federal spending into a broad swath of the American economy. The CARES Act will shape business decisions for both large and small companies, spawn complex new government actions and regulations, and leave a lasting impact on the private and public sectors for years to come.
