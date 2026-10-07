Rebuilding The Navy: The “Finland Model” And America’s Shipbuilding Reset (Video)

President Trump's August 13, 2026 memorandum aims to rebuild America's shipbuilding industrial base through significant reforms to Navy procurement and infrastructure. The directive introduces innovative approaches including the "Finland Model" for foreign-built vessels and propulsion changes for CVN-81, while restructuring domestic shipyard operations and supplier relationships.

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Seyfarth partner Teddie Arnold discusses the President’s August 13, 2026 memorandum, Rebuilding the United States Navy and America’s Shipbuilding Industrial Base, and its impact on domestic shipyards, suppliers, and allied shipbuilders—including the “Finland Model” for foreign-built vessels, the CVN-81 propulsion changes, and the reforms to the Navy’s shipbuilding and repair infrastructure.

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