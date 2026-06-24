Tim’s Tax News On The Tenth – June 2026

The Internal Revenue Service has launched a nationwide recruitment initiative to fill critical seasonal positions across the country through the end of July 2026.

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IRS Announces Nationwide Hiring Events

On June 4, 2026, the Internal Revenue Service announced a series of hiring events to take place across the country through the end of July 2026. The events are aimed at recruiting individuals for key seasonal roles, including customer service representatives and tax examining technicians.

IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano said “these hiring events are an important step in strengthening our workforce and improving the taxpayer experience.” He further added that the IRS is “looking for individuals who want to make a meaningful impact while building a rewarding career in public service.”

These hiring events support the IRS’s ongoing efforts to ensure the efficient processing of tax returns and compliance activities. The agency is seeking candidates who are committed to public service, detail-oriented, and ready to assist taxpayers with professionalism and integrity.

The IRS identified the positions available through these events to include the following: 1) Customer service representatives: to research multiple computer-based programs and resources to provide tax-related assistance to taxpayers over the phone; 2)Tax examining technicians: to analyze and resolve tax processing problems, adjust taxpayer accounts, and respond to taxpayer inquiries regarding preparation of a variety of tax returns and related schedules.

The hiring events will be held in multiple locations across the country. The IRS strongly recommends applying to the USAJOBS job announcement before going to the event. IRS hiring officials will make on-the-spot job offers to qualified attendees who applied to the exclusive announcement before the event.

These entry-level positions do not require prior tax experience. IRS training programs will prepare new hires to be successful in their positions. The IRS offers competitive pay, exceptional benefits, career development, advancement opportunities, and meaningful, purpose-driven work.

If you would like more details, please do not hesitate to call our office. Our office has been successful in helping taxpayers with IRS and IDOR collection problems for over 32 years. If you have a tax or debt problem, please contact me at 847-705-9698 or thughes@lavellelaw.com and find out how we can help you.

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