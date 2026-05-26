BUILD America 250 Act: House Surface Transportation Reauthorization

The U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee has released the BUILD America 250 Act, a five-year surface transportation reauthorization proposal authorizing approximately $580 billion through fiscal year 2031. The legislation introduces significant changes to highway, transit, rail, and safety programs, including new electric vehicle registration fees, revised bridge funding mechanisms, and a federal framework for autonomous trucking operations.

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On May 18, 2026, the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I) released the BUILD America 250 Act (BA250), a five-year surface transportation reauthorization proposal covering highways, transit, safety, freight and passenger rail. The bill authorizes approximately $580 billion over fiscal year (FY) 2027 through FY 2031, but only $474.4 billion is provided as Highway Trust Fund (HTF) contract authority. Roughly $106 billion would be subject to annual appropriations because unlike the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the bill does not include General Fund advance appropriations.

Bill Highlights

Total authorization is $580 billion over five years $474.4 billion in HTF contract authority (guaranteed) versus $106 billion subject to annual appropriations

Modal Totals (FY 2027 - FY 2031) Federal Highway Administration: $376 billion Federal Transit Administration: $87.6 billion National Highway Traffic Safety Administration: $5.7 billion Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration: $5 billion Federal Railroad Administration: $64.7 billion, including $31.1 billion for Amtrak

HTF Revenues: Requires states to collect annual registration fees on electric vehicles ($130) and plug-in hybrids ($35), escalating biennially starting in 2029 and capped at $150/$50; raises less than $10 billion in the first five years and $29 billion in the first 10 years

Bridges: Establishes a revised bridge formula program funded at $9.2 billion/year (HTF) and authorizes $2 billion/year for a Bridge Completion Program (General Fund, subject to future appropriations)

Discretionary Grants: Creates the Surface Transportation Accelerator Grant program at $2.4 billion/year (HTF) and continues the Safe Streets and Roads for All program ramping to $1 billion in FY 2031 (HTF).

Autonomous Trucking: Establishes a new federal framework for Automated Driving System‑equipped commercial motor vehicles operating in interstate commerce, including a safety standard rulemaking to require a safety case and incident reporting, similar to what was included in the SELF-DRIVE Act

Program Repeals/Realignments: Repeals the Carbon Reduction Program and eliminates the Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) formula component while continuing a PROTECT discretionary grant program; repeals the Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhood Access and Equity grant programs

Status and Outlook

The House T&I Committee is aiming to mark up BA250 on May 21, 2026. The other committees of jurisdiction in Congress have not yet released their respective surface transportation reauthorization bill texts. With current highway and transit authorities expiring September 30, 2026, stakeholders should plan for a near-term extension of existing authorities if bicameral negotiations extend into the fall.

Holland & Knight's Transportation and Infrastructure Policy Team is monitoring developments and will offer further analysis soon.

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