Navigating Nuclear: New Nuclear Regulations Expand Opportunities For Foreign Ownership And Investment

At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices worldwide, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, energy, and more.

Article Insights

K&L Gates LLP are most popular: within Immigration, Transport and Law Practice Management topic(s)

On 23 April 2026, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) drastically changed its requirements for foreign ownership and investment of nuclear facilities—opening the US market to new potential investment opportunities during a renewed period of focus on nuclear energy. The NRC’s direct final rule1 implements section 301 of the Accelerating Deployment of Versatile, Advanced Nuclear for Clean Energy (ADVANCE) Act of 2024 that updated the long-standing limitations on foreign ownership of production and utilization facilities (nuclear reactors) in the United States.

Prior to the ADVANCE Act, the NRC was prohibited from issuing a reactor license to an entity that “the [NRC] knows or has reason to believe…is owned, controlled, or dominated by an alien, a foreign corporation, or a foreign government.”2 This prohibition ultimately resulted in the cancellation of plans to construct additional reactors at Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant in Maryland, when the US partner in the Unistar consortium pulled out, leaving only the French company EDF as an applicant.3

Under section 301 of the ADVANCE Act and the NRC’s implementing direct final rule, entities from 37 countries, subject to certain sanctions-based exclusions, will now be exempt from the Atomic Energy Act’s foreign ownership, control, or domination provision for utilization facilities. The list of countries includes India and all members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) except for Türkiye.4 Issuance of a license to a foreign entity will still require the NRC to determine that the issuance “to that entity is not inimical to the common defense and security or public health and safety.”5

The rule does not otherwise impact or change any of the NRC’s licensing requirements or procedures. This change provides a significant opportunity for foreign companies to enter the US nuclear market, however, interested companies should be aware that review from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) may still be required depending on the type of investment. The firm’s Nuclear Energy and International Trade practice groups are ready to aid clients in taking advantage of these new opportunities and navigating both the CFIUS and NRC processes.

Footnotes

1 Exceptions From Foreign Ownership, Control, or Domination, 91 Fed. Reg. 21,719 (Apr. 23, 2026). The rule becomes effective 7 July 2026, unless the NRC receives significant adverse comments by 26 May 2026. See 91 Fed. Reg. at 21,720.

2 Atomic Energy Act of 1954 §103(d), 42 U.S.C. 2133(d); see also Atomic Energy Act of 1954 §104(d), 42 U.S.C. 2134(d).

3 See Ownership issues block Unistar licence, WORLD NUCLEAR NEWS (Aug. 31, 2012), https://www.world-nuclear-news.org/Articles/Ownership-issues-block-Unistar-licence.

4. 91 Fed. Reg. at 21,721. These countries are Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Members and Partners, OECD, https://www.oecd.org/en/about/members-partners.html (last visited Apr. 27, 2026). The Republic of Türkiye was excluded because on 9 July 2024 there was a US imposed sanction on Türkiye’s primary defense procurement entity, the Secretariat of Defence Industries under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) because Türkiye procured a surface-to-air missile system from Russia in 2020. See 91 Fed. Reg. 21,721; CAATSA Section 231 “Imposition of Sanctions on Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries”, DEP’T OF STATE (Dec. 14, 2020), https://2017-2021.state.gov/caatsa-section-231-imposition-of-sanctions-on-turkish-presidency-of-defense-industries/.

5. 91 Fed. Reg. at 21,721.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.