Fastest 5 Minutes: DEI EO & OMB Memo (Podcast)

This week's episode covers the March 26 Executive Order titled "Addressing DEI Discrimination by Federal Contractors" and the March 31 OMB Memo titled "Reinforcing Transparency, Accountability, and Oversight of Federal Technology", and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

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