ARTICLE
24 February 2026

Big Law Redefined: DC Everywhere Episode 2 | A Look-Ahead At The Landscape For Small Business Federal Contractors (Podcast)

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
The second episode of Big Law Redefined podcast's D.C. Everywhere miniseries is now live. Host Shomari Wade speaks...
United States Government, Public Sector
Shomari B. Wade,Eleanor M. Ross, and Timothy McLister

The second episode of Big Law Redefined podcast's D.C. Everywhere miniseries is now live. Host Shomari Wade speaks with colleagues Elle Ross and Tim McLister about the current challenges and opportunities for small business federal contractors.

They discuss increasing regulatory scrutiny — including new cybersecurity requirements like CMMC, changes to the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR), and heightened enforcement, especially around compliance and fraud.

The guests highlight the importance of early preparation for new rules, careful attention to supply chain issues, and strategic planning for mergers and acquisitions.

They share insights about staying informed, being proactive about compliance, and addressing potential issues before they become problems.

This episode offers essential guidance for small businesses navigating today's complex federal contracting environment. Tune in!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Shomari B. Wade
Shomari B. Wade
Photo of Eleanor M. Ross
Eleanor M. Ross
Photo of Timothy McLister
Timothy McLister
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More