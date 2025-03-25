ARTICLE
25 March 2025

Strengthening The Suitability And Fitness Of The Federal Workforce (Trump EO Tracker)

Orders the Director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to be delegated the authority to make final suitability determinations and take suitability actions regarding employees in the executive branch based on post-appointment conduct, consistent with applicable law. In this context, a suitability action can include a directive by OPM to the head of an executive department or agency (agency) to remove an employee who does not meet the suitability criteria defined in OPM's regulations.

