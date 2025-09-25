Overview Of Trusted Traveler Programs

There are a number of Trusted Traveler Programs (TTPs) that allow for streamlined entry into the United States and other countries. These TTPs include TSA PreCheck, Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, APEC Business Travel Card, and CLEAR. Below is an overview of each program, including scope, eligibility requirements, and when the clearance needs to be updated.

Comparison of Trusted Traveler Programs:

Program Eligibility Validity Interoperability Purpose TSA PreCheck US citizens, US nationals, lawful permanent residents 5 years Expedited security screening at US airports Global Entry US citizens, lawful permanent residents, citizens of select countries 5 years Includes TSA PreCheck Expedited US customs clearance for international travelers NEXUS US and Canadian citizens and lawful permanent residents; some Mexican nationals 5 years Includes Global Entry and TSA PreCheck for US citizens Expedited travel between the US and Canada SENTRI US citizens and lawful permanent residents; Mexican nationals 5 years Includes TSA PreCheck for US citizens and lawful permanent residents Expedited travel from Mexico into the US via land border crossings APEC Business Travel Card US citizens 5 years Must be a member of a TTP program Fast-track entry and exit for travel to and from the APEC region CLEAR US citizens and legal residents 18+ 1 year Expedited identity verification at US airports and stadiums

Details on each Trusted Traveler Program:

TSA PreCheck

Purpose: Expedited security screening at US airports.

Eligibility:

US citizens, US nationals, and lawful US permanent residents.

Some foreign citizens may be eligible for TSA PreCheck through Global Entry.

Children under age 17 can join an adult with TSA PreCheck if there is a TSA PreCheck approval on the child's boarding pass.

Must pass a background check and interview.

How to Apply:

Apply online at https://www.tsa.gov/precheck. Pay a non-refundable fee. Schedule an in-person appointment at an enrollment center for fingerprinting and ID verification.

Validity: Five years

Required Updates:

Change of name, change citizenship status, or change of address.

Lost or stolen Known Traveler Number (KTN).

Global Entry

Purpose: Expedited US customs clearance for international travelers.

Eligibility:

US citizens, US lawful permanent residents, and citizens and nationals from approximately 20 additional countries.

Must pass a background check and interview.

How to Apply:

Apply online at https://www.cbp.gov/travel/trusted-traveler-programs/global-entry. Pay a non-refundable fee. Conditional approval followed by an in-person interview at a Global Entry Enrollment Center.

Validity: Five years

Required Updates:

Passport renewal or replacement.

Change of name, citizenship, or immigration status.

NEXUS

Purpose: Expedited travel between the US and Canada by air, land, and sea at NEXUS-dedicated lanes.

Eligibility:

US and Canadian citizens and lawful permanent residents.

Mexican nationals have limited eligibility, described here.

Must be approved by both US CBP and Canadian Border Services Agency.

How to Apply:

Apply online at https://www.cbp.gov/travel/trusted-traveler-programs/nexus. Pay a non-refundable fee. Attend a bi-national interview at a NEXUS Enrollment Center.

Validity: Five years

Required Updates:

Passport or citizenship changes.

Change of name or address.

Change of immigration status.

Changes can be completed at a Nexus Enrollment Center.

SENTRI

Purpose: Expedited travel from Mexico into the US via land border crossings, and use of NEXUS-dedicated lanes when entering the US from Canada by land.

Eligibility:

US citizens, lawful permanent residents, and Mexican nationals.

Requires a background check and vehicle inspection.

How to Apply:

Apply online at https://www.cbp.gov/travel/trusted-traveler-programs/sentri. Pay a non-refundable fee. Attend an interview and vehicle inspection at a SENTRI Enrollment Center.

Validity: Five years

Required Updates:

Vehicle changes.

Change of name, address, or citizenship.

APEC Business Travel Card

Purpose: Facilitates travel for US citizens engaged in verified business in the APEC region, including Fast-track entry and exit.

Eligibility:

US citizens.

Existing member in good standing of a CBP Trusted Traveler Program (TTP).

Must be a "verified business person" engaged in APEC business (a person engaged in the trade of goods, the provision of services, or the conduct of investment activities in the APEC region).

How to Apply:

Apply online at https://www.apec.org/Groups/Committee-on-Trade-and-Investment/Business-Mobility-Group/ABTC. Pay a non-refundable fee. After approval, visit a CBP Trusted Traveler enrollment center for signature collection.

Validity: Five years

Required Updates:

Passport or citizenship changes.

Change of name or address.

CLEAR

Purpose: CLEAR is a private identity company that provides expedited identity verification at US airports and stadiums. This is not a government program.

Eligibility:

US citizens and legal residents age 18 or older with a valid photo ID.

How to Apply:

Enroll at a CLEAR kiosk or online at https://enroll.clearme.com/enroll/. Pay a non-refundable, annual fee. Complete biometric enrollment (fingerprints and iris scan) at a CLEAR location.

Validity: One year

Required Updates:

Change in identification document or biometric data.

Subscribe To Viewpoints

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.