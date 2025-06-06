ARTICLE
6 June 2025

CMS Increases Scrutiny Of Emergency Medicaid Coverage For Noncitizens

MP
Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP

Contributor

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP logo
Manatt is a multidisciplinary, integrated national professional services firm known for quality and an extraordinary commitment to clients. We are keenly focused on specific industry sectors, providing legal and consulting capabilities at the very highest levels to achieve our clients’ business objectives.
Explore Firm Details
On May 27, CMS circulated a Dear Colleague letter to states announcing that it would be "ramping up financial oversight activities" ...
United States Immigration
Julian Polaris and Shannon Gonick

On May 27, CMS circulated a Dear Colleague letter to states announcing that it would be "ramping up financial oversight activities" related to state Medicaid spending and coverage for services provided to undocumented immigrants and "individuals with an unsatisfactory immigration status." CMS issued this letter pursuant to President Trump's February 19 EO, which directed federal agencies to take steps to prevent taxpayer resources from "fueling illegal immigration to the United States, and to ensure . . . that no taxpayer-funded benefits go to unqualified aliens."

Although undocumented individuals and many other noncitizens are ineligible for full Medicaid coverage, federal Medicaid funding is available for emergency services if an individual would be eligible for Medicaid but for their immigration status. CMS' press release asserts that some states "have pushed the boundaries" of this coverage, providing impermissible services to immigrants under the emergency benefit.

The letter and press release announce CMS' plans to increase financial oversight of emergency Medicaid, including through focused reviews of reported state expenditures and in-depth financial management reviews. The letter encourages all states to review their policies, cost allocation plans, and IT systems to ensure federal Medicaid dollars are not expended on ineligible services.

CMS also announced it would be assessing its existing eligibility rules to "close loopholes" and strengthen enforcement of immigration restrictions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Julian Polaris
Julian Polaris
Photo of Shannon Gonick
Shannon Gonick
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More