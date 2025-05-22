ARTICLE
22 May 2025

Immigration Insights Episode 13 | The EB-5 Landscape: The Crucial Role Of Broker-Dealers In Immigration Investments (Podcast)

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI “Leading Edge Law Firm” for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of the Immigration Insights series on Greenberg Traurig's Big Law Redefined podcast, host Kate Kalmykov, co-chair of GT's Global Immigration and Compliance Practice, is joined by broker-dealer...
United States Immigration
Kate Kalmykov

In this episode of the Immigration Insights series on Greenberg Traurig's Big Law Redefined podcast, host Kate Kalmykov, co-chair of GT's Global Immigration and Compliance Practice, is joined by broker-dealer and EB-5 expert Marko Issever.

Together, they delve into the pivotal role broker-dealers play in EB-5 offerings, guiding investors and projects in navigating the complex interplay of immigration, securities laws, and market dynamics.

Marko shares his decade-long experience in the EB-5 industry, emphasizing the importance of due diligence, unbiased project evaluation, and the evolving trends in investor priorities, including the rise of U.S.-based EB-5 investors.

The conversation also touches on the challenges developers face when entering the EB-5 market, the impact of regulatory changes, and the crucial collaboration between immigration attorneys and broker-dealers to ensure successful outcomes for EB-5 investors.

Whether you're an investor, developer, or immigration professional, this episode offers insights into the dynamic EB-5 space.

Attachments

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kate Kalmykov
Kate Kalmykov
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More