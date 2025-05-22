Immigration Insights Episode 13 | The EB-5 Landscape: The Crucial Role Of Broker-Dealers In Immigration Investments (Podcast)

In this episode of the Immigration Insights series on Greenberg Traurig's Big Law Redefined podcast, host Kate Kalmykov, co-chair of GT's Global Immigration and Compliance Practice, is joined by broker-dealer and EB-5 expert Marko Issever.

Together, they delve into the pivotal role broker-dealers play in EB-5 offerings, guiding investors and projects in navigating the complex interplay of immigration, securities laws, and market dynamics.

Marko shares his decade-long experience in the EB-5 industry, emphasizing the importance of due diligence, unbiased project evaluation, and the evolving trends in investor priorities, including the rise of U.S.-based EB-5 investors.

The conversation also touches on the challenges developers face when entering the EB-5 market, the impact of regulatory changes, and the crucial collaboration between immigration attorneys and broker-dealers to ensure successful outcomes for EB-5 investors.

Whether you're an investor, developer, or immigration professional, this episode offers insights into the dynamic EB-5 space.

