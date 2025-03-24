Know Your Rights: If ICE Comes To Your Workplace

All people living in the United States, regardless of immigration status, have certain U.S. constitutional rights. If Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers come to your workplace, they must have either (1) a valid search warrant, or (2) consent from your employer to enter non-public areas. Non-public areas could include: staff break rooms, server rooms, mechanical rooms, HR department offices, private meeting rooms, etc. However, ICE can enter public areas of your workplace (lobby, reception area, parking lot etc.) without a warrant or consent from your employer.

If you encounter ICE at your place of employment, it is important to stay calm. If an officer stops you, you may ask if you are free to leave. If they say yes, walk away calmly. If they say no, stay where you are and do not attempt to leave.

You have the right to remain silent. You do not have to speak to ICE, answer any questions, or show any documents. If asked about your place of birth, how you entered the United States, or your immigration status, you may refuse to answer or remain silent. If you choose to remain silent, say it out loud: "I choose to remain silent." If officers ask you to stand in a group based on your immigration status, you do not have to move. Be prepared to assert your rights by downloading, printing, and carrying a "red card" (available at https://www.ilrc.org/red-cards-tarjetas-rojas) that states you do not wish to speak, answer questions, or sign documents.

You are not required to show immigration documents. You may refuse to show identity documents that reveal your nationality or citizenship. However, never show false documents or provide false information.

If you are detained or taken into custody, you have the right to contact a lawyer immediately. Even if you do not have a lawyer, you can tell immigration officers, "I want to speak to a lawyer." If you have a lawyer, you have the right to speak to them and, if possible, provide proof of this relationship (such as a signed Form G-28) to an officer. If you do not have a lawyer, ask for a list of pro bono (free) or low bono (low-cost) lawyers.

You do not have to sign anything without first speaking to a lawyer. If you choose to sign any documents, make sure you fully understand what they mean, as signing may waive your rights or lead to deportation.

If you believe your rights have been violated, write down what happened. Be sure to include specific details such as names, badge numbers, and exactly what was said and done. Report the violation to a lawyer or an immigrant rights organization as soon as possible.

