ARTICLE
10 February 2025

DHS Rescinds Recent Temporary Protected Status Extension For Venezuela

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 49 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI “Leading Edge Law Firm” for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
On Jan. 28, 2025, the Trump administration, acting through its Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), revoked the extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans residing in the United States.
United States Immigration
Kathryn Schababerle

On Jan. 28, 2025, the Trump administration, acting through its Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), revoked the extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans residing in the United States. This decision reverses the 18-month extension granted Jan. 17, 2025, under the Biden administration. The revocation of TPS for Venezuelans means that the protections set to last until October 2026 will now revert to their prior expiration dates and TPS beneficiaries, who have already applied or intended to re-register, will no longer benefit from the extension. Instead, the 2023 Venezuela TPS designation remains valid for current beneficiaries through April 2, 2025, and the 2021 Venezuela TPS designation remains valid for current beneficiaries through Sept. 10, 2025.

DHS grants TPS to eligible individuals from countries experiencing ongoing armed conflict, environmental disasters, or other extraordinary conditions, which allows them to live and work in the United States without fear of deportation.

Employees with Venezuela TPS may have work authorization through either facially valid documents or automatic extensions. Employers should assess each employee's work authorization on a case-by-case basis. The first Trump administration attempted to terminate several TPS designations, leading to court challenges, and this most recent revocation of TPS may similarly face legal challenges.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kathryn Schababerle
Kathryn Schababerle
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More