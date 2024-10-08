ARTICLE
8 October 2024

EB-5 Integrity Fund Fee Due October 1

The EB-5 Integrity Fund fee for fiscal year 2025 is due October 1, 2024.
The EB-5 Integrity Fund fee for fiscal year 2025 is due October 1, 2024. The annual fee is $20,000 for each designated regional center, except for those with 20 or fewer total investors in the preceding fiscal year in their new commercial enterprises, in which case the annual fee is $10,000.

The fees are used primarily to administer the EB-5 Regional Center Program as required by the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022.

