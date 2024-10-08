OFLC Announces Upcoming Final Decommission Of Permanent Online System

The Department of Labor's Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) alerted employers and other interested stakeholders that the legacy Permanent (PERM) Online System, which provides public access to permanent labor certification applications and final determinations, will be fully decommissioned on December 1, 2024. The Foreign Labor Application Gateway (FLAG) System replaces the legacy Permanent Online System. OFLC said:

On December 1, 2024, the legacy Permanent Online System will no longer be accessible to account holders and the general public will be redirected to the FLAG System. Stakeholders who require documents from their Permanent Online System accounts are strongly encouraged to access and download those documents well in advance of December 1, 2024. Permanent Online System account holders who need to upload documents or request a specific case action on an application submitted in the Permanent Online System (e.g., request reconsideration, withdraw applications, etc.) should complete action in the system by November 30, 2024, at 7 PM EST.

Applications still pending in the Permanent Online System after November 30, 2024, will continue to be processed by OFLC. Starting December 1, 2024, stakeholders who need to submit a response to the Department, upload documents, or request a specific case action on an application that was submitted in the Permanent Online System must do so by email, sent to the PLC Help Desk at PLC.Help@dol.gov. Documents should be submitted as PDF attachments and named with the case number assigned and title of the attachment. After November 30, 2024, stakeholders with applications pending in the Permanent Online System will not be able to upload documents directly. Employers and their attorneys/agents should continue to check their email for correspondence and notifications related to these pending applications.

Details:

OFLC notice (scroll to Aug. 7, 2024).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.