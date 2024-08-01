USCIS To Conduct Second Random Selection For FY 2025 H-1B Regular Cap Registrations

On July 30, 2024, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it will be conducting a second random selection from previously submitted H-1B electronic registrations for the fiscal year 2025 H-1B regular cap. This follows the initial selection that took place in March, which allowed eligible petitioners to file H-1B cap-subject petitions for selected registrations during the designated period from April 1 to June 30, 2024.

USCIS will soon notify prospective petitioners whose registrations have been selected in this second round, enabling them to file for an H-1B cap-subject petition for the beneficiary named in the selected registration. It is important to note that this second selection will include all registrants — both those eligible for the regular cap and those eligible for the advanced degree exemption (master's cap). There will not be a separate selection for the advanced degree exemption (master's cap), as sufficient registrations have already been collected to meet the FY 2025 master's cap numerical allocation. Those with selected registrations will have their USCIS online accounts updated to include a selection notice, which includes details of when and where to file.

