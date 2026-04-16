Florida Gaming Control Commission Notices

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We are writing to alert you to two recent notices published by the Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC) that may be of interest to your operations.

1. Notice of Development of Rulemaking — Slot Machine Jackpot Payout Requirements

The FGCC has issued a Notice of Development of Rulemaking proposing updates to slot machine jackpot payout requirements. The following rules are implicated:

Rule 75-14.001 — General Definitions

Rule 75-14.022 — Slot Machine, Slot Machine Components, and Progressive System Requirements

Rule 75-14.039 — Credit Redemption, Meter, Cancel Credit, and Taxation Reporting Limits

Rule 75-14.042 — Accounting and Occurrence Meter Specifications

Rule 75-14.047 — Facility Based Monitoring System and Computer Diagnostics

Rule 75-14.048 — Facility Based Monitoring System Required Reports

Rule 75-14.075 — Jackpot Payouts Not Paid Directly From the Slot Machine

Rule 75-14.076 — Player Tracking System

Rule 75-14.081 — Monthly Remittance Reports

No preliminary rule text is currently available. While the commission will likely focus on updating the portions of the rule that conflict with current federal law, it is expected to rely on the industry to provide feedback on identifying technical obsolescence or other needed changes to the language. Additionally, if requested in writing and not deemed unnecessary by the agency head, the FGCC will issue a Notice of Rule Development Workshop.

Parties wishing to either offer written suggestions for updating the rule language or request a workshop to offer public comment on any potential changes should act promptly.

2. Notice of Declaratory Statement Petition — VFW Post/Charitable Gaming Machines

The FGCC has also published a notice that it received a Petition for Declaratory Statement from Thomas Turner, adjutant/quartermaster of Bryan Tutten Memorial VFW Post 2391. The petition requests the agency’s opinion on the applicability of Section 546.10, Florida Statutes, and Chapter 849, Florida Statutes, as they apply to the petitioner’s described machines and payout system.

DEADLINE TO INTERVENE: Substantially affected parties have 21 days from the date of the notice to move to intervene in this proceeding. Based on the notice date, the current deadline to file a motion to intervene is Monday, May 4, 2026. Please note that if the notice is amended due to missing required information, this deadline may change.

If you believe your operations or interests may be substantially affected by the FGCC’s interpretation of these statutes as applied to charitable or VFW gaming machines and payout systems, we strongly encourage you to contact us immediately to discuss your options.

We will continue to monitor both proceedings. In the meantime, if you have any questions about how these matters may affect your business or would like to discuss filing a request for a rulemaking workshop or a motion to intervene in the declaratory statement proceeding, please do not hesitate to contact us.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.