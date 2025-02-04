Welcome to Debt Download, Goodwin's monthly newsletter covering what you need to know in the leveraged finance market. Have a healthy and prosperous Year of the Snake!

Note: Some of the links in this newsletter may redirect you to a subscription-only resource.

In the News

Goodwin Insights – Life Sciences M&A Boom and Other Trends to Watch in 2025

In mid-January, Goodwin and KPMG brought together innovators, practitioners, regulators, and others for an annual symposium on the future of life sciences and healthcare. This event marked the sixth year that Goodwin co-hosted the symposium, which occurs during the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. The symposium covered a range of topics, including prospects for stronger M&A activity, the increasing popularity of dual-track processes, and PE firms' growing interest in life sciences. Panelists discussed how regulatory changes under the Trump administration could reshape the life sciences field with new opportunities and challenges. They explained how life sciences companies are harnessing the power of AI. Check out our five takeaways from the event.

In Case You Missed It – Check out these other recent Goodwin publications: What's Next for Fintechs in 2025? Key Regulatory Developments to Watch; Fundraising Strategies for Early-Stage Medtech Startups; Credit Bidding: Converting Secured Loans to Winning Bids; CFPB Finalizes Rule to Remove Medical Bills from Credit Reports; Seven Success Factors for Winning Section 363 Acquisitions; A Look Ahead in Life Sciences: What We Are Tracking in the First Quarter of 2025 and Beyond; CFPB Finalizes Rule Relating to Overdraft Fees for Large Banks

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.