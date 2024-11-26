Welcome to Debt Download, Goodwin's monthly newsletter covering what you need to know in the leveraged finance market. Happy Thanksgiving!

In the News

Goodwin Insights – Year in Review (US)

Intense competition among lenders characterized the debt markets in 2024. The US broadly syndicated loan (BSL) markets showed impressive performance from the very start of the year, with a significant increase in loan issuance and a surge in refinancing activities, each of which generated record-breaking volumes: Loan issuance reached $1.1 trillion by the end of October and refinancing activity hit $224 billion.

The Impact of Economic Volatility

Economic volatility played a significant role in shaping the debt markets this year. In August, news of slowing economic growth and weak jobs numbers caused a sharp drop in secondary loan trading prices, leading to a temporary halt in new issuances. However, the markets quickly regained their footing, with issuances resuming and the impact of the sell-off being downplayed by market participants. It was at this point that the Fed also started to cut baseline interest rates, opening September with a middle-of-the-road 50 basis point cut to a target range of 4.75% to 5.00%, the first rate cut since March 2020. The Fed followed this up with a more modest quarter-point cut in November, following the US elections.

Unprecedented Levels of Refinancing Activity

The trend in 2024 that garnered the most headlines was the unprecedented levels of refinancing activity. Lower spreads pushed more borrowers to refinance their relatively expensive private debt into cheaper BSLs. This trend was most pronounced among lower-rated borrowers (B-minus or below), allowing them to save significant interest expenses and extend maturities, despite historically high yields-to-maturity.

Innovations and Strategies in Private Lending

Private lenders innovated and adapted to the changing landscape. The adoption of open-ended private credit funds gained traction, offering an evergreen option for investors and attracting new classes of investors, including wealthy individuals. Additionally, private lenders expanded into new areas of lending, such as infrastructure projects and investment-grade loans, and even muscled into riskier consumer debt, such as credit card and "buy now pay later" assets.

Stay tuned for future editions of Debt Download for a review of the European and UK markets and to see where we think the markets are heading in 2025.

