Clear Terms Of Franchise Agreement Are Enforced Against Franchisee

A recent federal court decision in T&T Management, Inc. v. Choice Hotels, Inc. underscores key contractual and operational considerations for franchisors. T&T filed suit in U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota against Choice Hotels alleging that Choice Hotels breached a geographic exclusivity agreement and misappropriated trade secrets. However, on February 27, 2025, the court granted a motion to dismiss, emphasizing the importance of clear contractual terms.

Background

T&T Management entered a franchise agreement with Country Inn & Suites by Carlson in 2011, which granted them exclusivity within a defined area for that brand. Over the years, Country Inn & Suites changed ownership twice—first acquired by Radisson and later by Choice Hotels. Choice subsequently issued a franchise license to Sunshine Fund Port Orange, LLC to operate a WoodSpring Suites hotel near T&T's location. T&T argued that this action violated its exclusive territorial rights and also alleged that Choice misused proprietary guest data.

Holding

The court dismissed all claims against Choice Hotels and its co-defendants, holding:

No breach of contract : The exclusivity clause only applied to Country Inn & Suites properties, not other brands under Choice's growing portfolio. The agreement explicitly allowed Choice to license other hotel brands within the protected area.

: The exclusivity clause only applied to Country Inn & Suites properties, not other brands under Choice's growing portfolio. The agreement explicitly allowed Choice to license other hotel brands within the protected area. No tortious interference : Since there was no breach of contract, Sunshine's entry into the market was lawful and did not constitute improper interference.

: Since there was no breach of contract, Sunshine's entry into the market was lawful and did not constitute improper interference. No trade secret misappropriation: The agreement designated the franchisor as a co-owner of guest data, permitting Choice to use and share it without violating the Defend Trade Secrets Act.

Key Takeaways

Precise Contract Drafting is Crucial : Franchisors should ensure that exclusivity clauses explicitly define their scope. This case demonstrates that a narrowly tailored exclusivity provision can limit disputes when a franchisor expands its brand portfolio.

: Franchisors should ensure that exclusivity clauses explicitly define their scope. This case demonstrates that a narrowly tailored exclusivity provision can limit disputes when a franchisor expands its brand portfolio. Ownership of Guest Data Should Be Clearly Defined : Franchise agreements should specify data ownership and usage rights. Here, the court upheld the franchisor's right to use and share guest data, reinforcing the need for clear contractual language.

: Franchise agreements should specify data ownership and usage rights. Here, the court upheld the franchisor's right to use and share guest data, reinforcing the need for clear contractual language. Successor Franchisors Must Understand Their Obligations: When acquiring a franchise system, due diligence is essential to ensure compliance with existing agreements. Franchisors should verify whether existing exclusivity or operational restrictions carry over post-acquisition.

This case serves as a reminder that well-drafted franchise agreements can protect franchisors while limiting liability in the face of legal challenges.

