FDA Takes Action To Improve Gluten Ingredient Disclosure In Foods

On January 22, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Request for Information (RFI) regarding labeling and preventing cross-contact of gluten in packaged food.

Background

The FDA received a citizen petition requesting that the FDA act to protect consumers with celiac disease by better enabling them to identify, through labeling, whether a food includes gluten-containing grains (GCGs), and to address cross-contact with GCGs. FDA subsequently reviewed available data and reports, which indicated that serious data gaps are limiting the agency's ability to fully evaluate the public health importance of these ingredients, including data on adverse reactions.

Request for Information

The FDA is taking this action as a first step to improve transparency in disclosures of ingredients that impact certain health conditions, such as gluten for those with celiac disease, and other established food allergens.

The agency is inviting comments concerning adverse reactions due to "ingredients of interest" (i.e.,non-wheat GCGs and oats) in the United States. The RFI also aims to collect data on labeling issues or concerns with identifying ingredients of interest on packaged food products in the United States.

The FDA is particularly interested in:

Data and information on IgE-mediated and non-IgE-mediated food allergies and adverse reactions to non-wheat GCGs (including prevalence, severity, and potency).

Data and information on gluten in oats (including frequency and amounts of gluten in oats), and the prevalence, severity, and potency of IgE-mediated and non-IgE-mediated allergy and adverse reactions to oats.

Data and information on undisclosed ingredients of interest (including their prevalence and usage amounts in food products and adverse events resulting from consumption of these food products).

Data and information related to ingredients of interest, including potential consumer perspectives and experiences.

Interested parties may submit information through the regulations.gov electronic filing system or by mail through March 23, 2026.

