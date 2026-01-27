ARTICLE
27 January 2026

French Insider Episode 43: The Evolving U.S. Wine Industry: Trends, Global Context And The Road Ahead With Jean Hoefliger (Podcast)

Karl Buhler
In this episode of French Insider, Swiss-American winemaker Jean Hoefliger joins host Karl Buhler to discuss the latest trends, challenges and global shifts shaping the U.S. wine market. They explore everything from champagne's continued popularity and Napa's reputation to French investment influences and the evolving business models behind American wineries.

Discussion Topics

  • The current status of the U.S. wine market today
  • How the industry is still feeling the aftershocks of COVID-19, from production to sales channels
  • S. wine's standing in the global market
  • Napa Valley's unique place in the U.S. and international wine markets
  • Winery valuation and current trends in bottle sales
  • Why champagne continues to trend and remain so desirable among American consumers
  • What's drawing French investors and wine houses to the U.S. market, and the impact they are having on production, branding and vineyard practices
  • Recent collaborations between French investors and American winemakers, and what both sides are learning from each other
  • The biggest challenges and opportunities that wineries, importers and investors face in the coming years
  • Will new drinking habits persist, or could the industry reinvent itself again

