Dairy Investment In Midwest Continues To Create Jobs And Opportunities

I have posted recently about how dairy production is rising to meet the demands of increased processing and distribution infrastructure, where investments continue in the sector into the foreseeable future. Recent dairy processing and distribution investments have been announced in Iowa (Daisy Brand), Nebraska (Tuls Dairies), and Wisconsin (Grande Cheese), among other states. Now, as reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Saputo Cheese USA Inc. (Saputo) has just announced a 311,000 sq. ft. cold storage distribution center just south of Milwaukee and is expected to create about 160 new jobs. This is on the heels of Saputo's Franklin, WI cheese packaging and distribution center that created a reported additional 650 jobs. The dairy industry continues to fuel the Wisconsin economy, and these investments should be celebrated.

Congratulations to Saputo and all the dairy investors whose continued success means growth and opportunity for everyone in the industry.

"The opening of the Caledonia facility underscores our ongoing commitment to Wisconsin and marks a key step in strengthening our supply chain across the United States," ~ Saputo senior vice president Darren Richter. www.jsonline.com/...

